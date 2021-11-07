Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça has died in a plane crash aged 26.

Mendonça, who is one of Brazil’s most popular singers, was travelling to a concert when her plane crashed between Goiania and Caratinga, a small city in Minas Gerais state located north of Rio de Janeiro.

Mendonça’s press office confirmed in a statement that the singer had died along with four other passengers.

The rising star was best known for performing country music, which is known in Brazil as “sertanejo” with er songs often tackled feminist issues and called for female empowerment.

