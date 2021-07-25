A viral video of a reporter has highlighted the abuse that women reporters have to endure while working.

Brianna Hamblin, a journalist with Spectrum News Rochester, tweeted a clip recorded just moments before she went live on the news channel.

In the footage Ms Hamblin and her crew are sworn at by a man, before being question as to why they're filming.

The man goes on to make crude remarks about Ms Hamblin and her appearance. "See, that's why I can't be left alone with a Black woman", the passerby says after saying the reporter was "beautiful as hell".