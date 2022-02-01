A British Airways jet almost rolled over as it landed in 90mph winds at Heathrow Airport on Sunday.

Terrifying footage, shared by Big Jet TV, shows the plane touching down heavily on the tarmac in London as its tail almost scrapes the ground.

The A321neo jet then tilts in the wind and appears seconds away from rolling, before the pilot pulls the aircraft back into the sky.

High winds from Storm Corrie caused havoc across the UK on Sunday and those flying with BA were lucky to avoid disaster thanks to the pilot.

Sign up to our newsletters here.