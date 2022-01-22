Prolific burglar jailed after cops recognised distinctive leg tattoo on CCTV

A prolific burglar was caught after he wore shorts during a bungled break-in which showed off his distinctive leg tattoos.

Adrian Stanton stole jewellery, electrical items and football memorabilia from houses across the West Midlands last summer.

The shorts-wearing crook was caught on CCTV clambering over a fence after he was spooked by a homeowner.

Police posted the footage on social media and they received a tip-off from someone who recognised him from his body art.

They are now hunting for Stanton’s accomplice who was with him on at least two of the burglaries.

