An emergency room doctor in Toronto held a counter-protest against demonstrators targeting Toronto General Hospital in opposition to Covid-19 measures and vaccine mandates.

Dr Raghu Venugopal told broadcaster CBC News that “the targeting of schools and hospitals is simply unacceptable, is simply un-Canadian.”

He recognised people’s right to protest but asked them “not to do it where people are trying to seek comfort, care and compassion.” He said he saw patients needing a police escort to enter and leave the hospital because of the protesters.

Anti-vaccine protests are becoming more frequent in Canada.