Two thieves have been jailed after CCTV footage showed them stealing cars from petrol stations when their owners were doing basic activities like filling up with fuel and cleaning their vehicles.

On Friday (24 September), Nelson Herne was jailed for 27 months and William Lewis was put behind bars for 30 months after sentencing at Birmingham Crown Court .

In the above video, you can see how dangerous some of the carjackings were – with one schoolboy still in the back of the car after Lewis had hopped in the driver’s seat.