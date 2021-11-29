Rival gang shootout that left one dead caught in shocking CCTV footage

Shocking CCTV shows the moment two rival gangs had a fierce gun battle in broad daylight which left a 22-year-old man dead.

Naasir Francis was shot 13 times following a disorder between rival groups in Lozells, Birmingham, on August 26 last year.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital with gunshot wounds to the stomach where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

West Midlands Police released footage of the gun battle on Friday (26/11) as Le and Donovan-Harris were jailed for their part in the killing.

