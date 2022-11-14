Suella Braverman strikes deal with France in bid to curb migrant Channel crossings

Suella Braverman has signed a deal with France in a bid to stop migrants crossing the English Channel in boats to the UK.

Under measures signed off by the home secretary and French interior minister Gerald Darmanin in Paris on Monday, 14 November, British immigration officers will be stationed in French control rooms for the first time in an attempt to curb crossings.

The multimillion-pound deal also includes using drones and night vision equipment to help officers detect crossings, as well as more CCTV and sniffer dogs to prevent people entering the UK in lorries.

