Chris Bryant urges public to use sun protection as he reveals cancer has returned

Sir Chris Bryant has urged the public to stay out of the sun and get moles checked as he revealed he is having immunotherapy after skin cancer was detected in his lung.

The Labour frontbencher was previously treated for melanoma on the back of his head five years ago and the cancer in his lung was found as part of the regular scans he has had since then.

Sir Chris said in a video posted to social media: “My chances of being completely cancer-free in 10, 15 years’ time, are really, really good.

“If you’re in doubt about a mole, get it checked out... Cover up, use high-factor sun cream.”