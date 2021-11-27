42ft Christmas tree erected outside Houses of Parliament

A 42-foot Christmas tree has been erected outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, officially welcoming the beginning of the festive season for MPs .

The 42-foot Sitka spruce was erected at the Palace of Westminster on the morning of Saturday (27 November) with parliamentary staff needing the help of cranes to properly manoeuvre it into place.

The tree stands in New Palace Yard, close to Big Ben, with smaller trees being placed in Westminster Hall and the Speaker’s House.