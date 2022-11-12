Thousands of climate protesters march in Edinburgh on Global Day of Action

Thousands of climate protestors marched through the streets of Edinburgh on the global day of action on Saturday (12 November)

The march coincides with events around the world, with protestors demanding climate action and for companies to transition away from oil and gas.

Organisers argued that less climate pollution could help deal with the cost of living crisis.

Protesters highlighted banks, governments and the major polluters who are accused of damaging the environment.

It comes as delegates gather for the UN climate conference Cop27 in Egypt.

