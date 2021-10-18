Former Secretary of State Colin L. Powell died of complications from Covid-19 at the age of 84 despite being fully vaccinated, his family said in a statement on his Facebook.

Mr.Powell was one of the most decorated military officials and served as National Security Adviser to President Ronald Reagan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for President George H W Bush and as Secretary of State for George W Bush.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” his family said in a statement.