A dog has been reunited with its owner after being found alive inside the walls of a house in Ohio.

Gertie had been missing for more than five days when the Cincinnati Fire Department received a call from someone saying they could hear a dog crying behind the wall of their garage.

Firefighters used a sledgehammer to carefully break through the breeze block wall to rescue Gertie, who they believe fell down a crevice and got stuck.

The video, posted to the department’s Facebook page, shows the “happy reunion” as the lucky pooch is returned to her relieved owner.