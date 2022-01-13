Dominic Raab defends Boris Johnson because PM believes ‘he acted within rules’

Dominic Raab has pledged his “full support” to Boris Johnson over the No 10 party scandal, given the prime minister believed he acted “in accordance with the rules at the time”.

Mr Johnson has faced calls to resign after admitting he attended a gathering in the garden of Downing Street on 20 May 2020, when the UK was in lockdown.

“The prime minister has come to the House of Commons, given a very clear account and taken questions on this. He believes he acted in accordance with the rules at the time,” Mr Raab said.

