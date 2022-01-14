Downing Street has apologised to Buckingham Palace after it emerged parties were held at Number 10 on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral last year.

Reports from the Telegraph claim two gatherings took place on Friday 16 April 2021, when the UK was in step two of the lockdown roadmap, which banned indoor mixing.

The nation was also in a period of mourning at the time and less than 24 hours later, the Queen was forced to sit alone at a socially distanced funeral as she said farewell to her husband of 73 years.

