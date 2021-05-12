Dr Fauci told senator Rand Paul that he was “incorrect“ for accusing federal agencies of funding Wuhan’s institute of virology – and the subsequent development of Covid.

Rand Paul had falsely accused federal agencies of funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan, during a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

It is alleged that Covid-19 was developed through gain-of-function research in the institute.

Fauci told Paul: “You are entirely and completely incorrect that the NIH (National Institute of Health) has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan institute.”