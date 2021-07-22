A small “dust devil” has been captured on camera swirling in a field in Cornwall.

Hay and grass can be seen floating in the air for a matter of seconds after the whirlwind forms.

According to the Met Office, the phenomenon occurs in dry and hot weather and they are usually harmless, with this one offering no threat to passer-by Peter Nankivell, who captured the footage.

Temperatures in Cornwall peaked at 30C during a five-day heatwave, offering “dust devils” a perfect climate to form.