The remarkable moment a critically endangered Colombian spider monkey was born at Dudley zoo was caught on camera.

The video shows the mother, a 20-year-old primate named Valentine, swinging and climbing around her zoo enclosure while giving birth.

Births are rare to witness, as most species usually labour at night, according to the zoo.

“Just as she was about to birth the baby, the other spider monkeys all went outside,” said the zookeeper who filmed the birth. “As soon as the baby arrived, she brought it straight over to the window to show me.”