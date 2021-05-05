The failure to fix the social care system is a “stain on our nation”, according to Sir Andrew Dilnot, an expert who was tasked with advising the coalition on potential reforms.

Dilnot, chair of the Commission on Funding Care and Support in 2011, said “this is a problem that has affected governments of all persuasions.” And added: “All political parties and all of us have failed to get this done.”

Dilnot suggested the country “desperately” needed to rectify the system, and said: “We should get on with it.”