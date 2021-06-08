This is the terrifying moment a thug posing as a delivery driver pulls out a shotgun on the doorstep of his intended victim, who fights back.

CCTV footage shows the robber pulling the weapon from his hi-vis jacket as he approaches the front door. The victim, who police said had been home with his young daughter, can be seen bursting out and wrestling the criminal. A dog runs out after the pair.

The man managed to prise the gun from the thug and throw it under a car, the Metropolitan Police said. The incident took place in July 2020 in London’s Dulwich.