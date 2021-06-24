This video shows a daredevil flyboarder performing spectacular stunts for crowds onboard a cruise ship near the Devon coast.

The stuntman is seen hovering high above the water on his board, shooting back and forth next to the ship, waving a Philippines flag and letting off some flares.

The show was put on for the ship’s crew – many of whom are Filipino – to celebrate Filipino Independence Day on 12 June.

The flyboarder, James Prestwood, said he was thrilled to perform for the crew of the Marella Discovery.