Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorney complains after actor is photographed in court: ‘I’m mad’

Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorney complained about the presence of a photographer in the courtroom as the actor’s ski collision trial continued on Tuesday (22 March).

Steven Owens took issue with the Associated Press photographer - the only photojournalist allowed in the room - when they pointed their camera at his client.

“The camera that I referenced was a violation of the decorum order - that’s the second violation in two days,” Mr Owens said.

“I’m mad,” he added, asking that he “wants it to stop”.

