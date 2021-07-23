A Bentley driver led police on a 130mph pursuit through the streets of County Durham after consuming a “vast quantity of cocaine”.

Officers chased the 550-horsepower car through Crook and Low Willington, dangerously swerving in and out of traffic.

The pursuit ended after Richard Bowser smashed his Bentley into a second police traffic car at high speed.

He drove his damaged vehicle into an industrial estate where officers made the arrest as he attempted to flee on foot.

Bowser was jailed for 18 months at Durham Crown Court on 12 July.