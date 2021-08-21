Humanitarians are warning that more needs to be done to assist Afghani citizens after those who took refuge in Kabul weeks ago are at risk of being "left behind".

President of the Afghan Red Crescent Society Fatima Gailani confirmed that while they’re still present country-wide they need the international community’s assistance to continue to operate.

"Afghans will need more help than humanitarians originally thought," she said.

Before taking over Afghanistan's capital city and overthrowing the government, the Taliban moved throughout the rest of the country, displacing citizens.

Many of those fled to internally displaced camps in Kabul weeks before the militant group arrived.