Javid announces pre-departure tests for all travellers to England

Sajid Javid announced that pre-departure tests will be necessary for all travellers to UK, regardless of vaccination status.

On Saturday (4 December) the Health Secretary gave a statement announcing that all international travellers to the UK will have to take a Covid test before their departure, in an attempt to fight the spread of the omicron variant.

This procedure will come into effect from 4am on Tuesday and it will require any traveller aged 12 or over, regardless of their vaccination status, to show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of arrival in the UK.