A 'luxury' toilet, carved out of a single block of limestone and dating back 2,700 years, has been discovered by archaeologists in Israel. Around 30 to 40 bowls were also found on the site in Jerusalem, which are believed to have continued incense or oils. Yaakov Billig, from the Israel Antiques Authority, said: "This is a very rare find because this is something that only the rich people had." A septic tank was discovered beneath the toilet, and archaeologists believe the bog was part of a royal estate from the Judean period.