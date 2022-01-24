Watch live as Assange’s partner Stella Morris gives statement after court ruling on extradition case

Watch live as WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange's partner, Stella Moris, is expected to provide a statement after a verdict from the UK's High Court.

The court ruled Assange can appeal a decision to extradite him to the United States.

Assange, 50, is wanted in America over an alleged conspiracy following WikiLeaks’ publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

In December last year, US authorities won their High Court challenge to overturn a ruling that Assange should not be extradited due to a real and “oppressive” risk of suicide.

Sign up to our newsletters.