Parents of Parkland shooting victims learn of Kansas City parade attack on live TV

The father of a Parkland victim said he was “not surprised at all” to learn of an attack at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade as he spoke on the anniversary of the 2018 school shooting.

Manuel Oliver and his wife, Patricia, were appearing live on CNN when news of the incident broke on Wednesday 14 February.

“We interrupt these interviews because we have another mass shooting going on... it never stops,” Mr Oliver told the channel.

Manuel and Patricia’s son, 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver, was killed in the Parkland high school shooting on 14 February 2018.