Sir Keir Starmer accused the prime minister of being “socially distanced from the truth” after a leaked video captured Number 10 special advisers joking about last year’s Christmas party that ministers have so far denied took place.

The shadow party leader said the leaked video of senior aides laughing about a “cheese and wine” evening indicates that the Prime Minister has “not been straight” about allegations that Downing Street held a Christmas party last year.

“They’re treating the public with contempt,” Sir Starmer said.

He added: “We’ve got a prime minister who is socially distanced from the truth.”

Sign up to our newsletters