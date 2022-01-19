Keir Starmer joked about Boris Johnson attending the Downing Street party by making a quip about how he knows how to ‘pack a suitcase’.

The Labour leader: ‘I know it’s not going well Prime Minister, but look on the bright side: at least the staff at Number 10 know how to pack a suitcase.’

Boris Johnson has said further questions about the partygate scandal are “wasting people’s time” as he floundered to respond to a grilling by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs.