Listen: Sunak calls Lee Anderson’s comments ‘unacceptable’ in Islamophobia row

Rishi Sunak condemned Lee Anderson's comments on Sadiq Khan after the MP had the whip suspended.

The prime minister said the Conservative former deputy chairman's remarks that sparked an Islamophobia row “weren’t acceptable, they were wrong”, as he denied the party has Islamophobic tendencies during an interview on BBC Radio York on Monday (26 February).

Mr Anderson lost the Tory whip after failing to apologise for claiming “Islamists” had “got control” of the London mayor.

"Words matter and his words weren't acceptable and they were wrong, and that's why the whip was suspended," Mr Sunak told Georgey Spanwick.

"It's important that we maintain high standards."