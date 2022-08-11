Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss outlined several of her policies if she were to become the next prime minister as she addressed a GB News audience on Wednesday, 10 August.

During The People's Forum, the foreign secretary went into more depth on her pledges for taxes, immigration, and energy in a live broadcast from Leigh, a seat held by Labour for almost 100 years until a Tory MP was elected in 2019.

Ms Truss also outlined the qualities she would look for when selecting a team of cabinet ministers.

