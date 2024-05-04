Keir Starmer praised a “really important victory” as he visited the East Midlands’ new Labour mayor.

Locals clapped and got up from their seats upon Starmer’s arrival, as he shook hands with constituents.

The Labour leader suggested that the victory of Claire Ward was a clear message to the government that people are over “your division, with your chaos, with your failure”.

He also nodded to the London mayoral election, adding that he was “confident” Sadiq Khan would remain in office.