Marjorie Taylor Green has refused to reveal whether she has received a Covid-19 vaccine, claiming it is against her health privacy rights to be asked.

The representative from Georgia was asked by a CBS reporter after House Minority Whip Steve Scalise revealed he had been vaccinated over the weekend.

Ms Taylor Green declined to answer stating that the question was a violation of her “HIPPA rights”. HIPPA stands for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which is a federal law which requires the health care industry to protect patients’ medical records from theft. It is usually cited in hospitals or schools.