Nadine Dorries says Commonwealth Games will ‘put Birmingham on the map’

Nadine Dorries said the Commonwealth Games will “put Birmingham on the map.”

“We’ve invested, as a government, over £600 million on these games,” the culture secretary said, adding that a “lot” of it will be “left behind for Birmingham.”

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Dorries used the city’s new “quite special” aquatic centre as an example of this investment, saying it will be “left for the community, and for Birmingham, to enjoy.”

The opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games will take place on Thursday (28 July) evening at the Alexander Stadium.

