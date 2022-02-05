Nadine Dorries provides another bizarre answer about Boris Johnson during interview

Nadine Dorries refuses to say how much she “communicates” with Boris Johnson in another awkward interview.

After being asked on BBC Breakfast if she had spoken to the prime minister in the past 24 hours the culture secretary replies: “Why? Why are you asking me that question?”

“I’d like to know,” Charlie Stayt said.

Ms Dorries reluctantly replies: “We’ve communicated.”

In response to being asked what they had discussed, Ms Dorries said: “I’m not going to tell you the extent of my communications with the prime minister. I’ve answered your question. We have communicated. What is your next question?”

