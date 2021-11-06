Nadine Dorries has defended calling radio presenter James O'Brien a "public school posh boy f*ck wit” saying it was a response to his tweets, and the "appalling things" directed at her on social media.

The MP for Mid Bedfordshire called the LBC and Newsnight presenter out on Twitter and hinted his privilege had given him an unfair advantage in the media.

O’Brien recently hit back and pointed out that he attended the same school as Ms Dorries’ two daughters.

The school in question is Ampleforth College, a fee-paying Catholic boarding school in North Yorkshire.

