Nato did not suffer a military defeat in Afghanistan , as it was not overrun, but there was a political defeat experienced as the western forces ran out of “resolve” to continue the fight, according to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

Wallace made the comments while giving evidence to the Commons defence committee where he discussed the recent rapid withdrawal from the country by UK and US forces.

The defence secretary blamed the “rotten deal” struck by then-president Donald Trump for the triumphant return of the Taliban.