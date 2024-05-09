Three men stranded near Big C Rock in New York City rescued by police

Three men who had become stranded near the Big C Rock in New York City were rescued by NYPD officers on Wednesday, 8 May.

Authorities said officers responded to a 911 call reporting three males in the water close to the historical landmark.

Two individuals were rescued by the Harbor Unit, while a third was found and rescued by the Aviation and Emergency Service Units, before being brought to shore by NYPD Special Ops, police said.

No injuries were reported in the rescue.