On Friday, journalist Maria Ressa became the first Filipino woman to win the Nobel peace prize, which she was awarded jointly with Dmitry Muratov for their fight to defend freedom of expression.

In 2012 Ressa co-founded Rappler, a news website that focused on exposing President Rodrigo Duterte’s “controversial, murderous anti-drug campaign” in the Philippines.

Ressa said: “Sometimes I joke and I say I should really thank President Duterte for a lot of things, he’s forced me to define my lines, he’s forced me to stick to the idea of my values.”