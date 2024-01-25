Listen: Man’s desperate 999 call after Nottingham killer stabbed students to death

Police have released harrowing audio from a 999 call made moments after 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar were stabbed to death in Nottingham last year.

Valdo Calocane, who has paranoid schizophrenia, also killed school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, and injured three others while in the “grip of a psychotic episode” in the early hours of Tuesday 13 June 2023.

“There’s been a stabbing on Ilkeston Road, there’s someone lying on the street - I think they’re dead. Oh, that was awful,” a man is heard saying down the phone in an emergency call to police.

Calocane was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday 25 January.