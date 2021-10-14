A new campaign in which men question their own behaviour that has been launched by Police Scotland has attracted praise online, from campaigners and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon .

Titled ‘Don’t be that guy’, the social media campaign seeks to highlight the kind of misogynistic attitudes and behaviours that can often lead to more serious forms of sexual violence.

The above video features various men questioning themselves and their behaviours, and concludes by saying that “sexual violence starts long before you think it does.”