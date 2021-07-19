Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds press conference

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding a briefing on Monday afternoon.

Earlier today, President Joe Biden made remarks about his plans for restarting the American economy and his Build Back Better plan in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Part of the administration’s post-pandemic recovery framework focuses on “addressing longstanding discrimination and barriers that have hampered women from fully participating in the labor force”.

The plan also aims to “strengthen family economic security”, and “expand education, training, and job opportunities for women”.