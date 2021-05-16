Rangers fans were cleared from Glasgow’s George Square because of “rising disorder” after hours-long celebrations despite warnings against mass public gatherings due to coronavirus.

Thousands of fans took to the city’s streets on Saturday after the team won its first Scottish Premiership trophy in a decade, chanting and setting off fireworks.

After many hours, the remaining fans were forcibly cleared from George Square just after 9pm, with Police Scotland describing the fans’ behaviour as “disgraceful”.

Three police officers were injured and 20 people were arrested.

According to current Covid guidelines in Glasgow, large gatherings outdoors are not permitted.