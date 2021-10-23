A giant puppet of a Syrian refugee has been welcomed at St Paul’s Cathedral as the dean, David Ison, said he hoped London could be a refuge for all those who need it.

The crowd cheered as Little Amal neared St Paul’s, while a group of children chanted “Amal! Amal! Amal!”

The 3.5-metre tall puppet climbed the cathedral’s steps before handing a gift – a wood carving of a ship at sea from St Paul’s birthplace at Tarsus in Turkey – to the dean.

Sign up to our newsletter here.