David Lammy ‘concerned’ over ‘dirty money’ in London amid Russia sanctions

David Lammy has shared concerns that ‘dirty money’ could be ‘flowing through London’ amid sanctions against Russia.

The shadow foreign secretary told the BBC that Labour would be looking to “plug gaps” in existing sanctions, should they win the election - particularly following the death of Alexei Navalny.

“The UK has led on sanctions, the issue now is the enforcement of those sanctions”, he said.

“I remain concerned that the full implementation of the Russia report following the interference in our elections and the work of our select committee have not been fully implemented.”