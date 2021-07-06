Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said he will continue to carry a face mask with him for the “foreseeable future” and will plan to wear one in crowded spaces – after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the rules on face coverings are set be torn up later this month.

Javid also insisted the government was “comfortable” with the planned move to lift all remaining coronavirus restrictions in England on 19 July, despite forecasts of over 100,000 Covid cases per day later in the summer.