Driver Snapchats speeding at 80mph before killing passenger in crash

A motorist filmed herself on Snapchat herself driving at 80mph just moments before killing her passenger in a crash.

Drink-driver Chelsea Standage, of of Wakefield, West Yorkshire, filmed herself as she drove at dangerous speeds before she crashed into a wall and a parked car, killing Elliott Lemm, 20 in November 2021.

The 21-year-old was sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday (27 July) after previously pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.