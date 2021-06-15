A stolen ambulance had to be towed out of the water with the help of a dive team after it had been driven into Lake Ontario in New York state.

The vehicle was stolen from Utica-based Kunkel Ambulance on Sunday, local media reported. A 137-mile police chase ensued, with authorities tracking the westbound ambulance via a GPS tracker.

After failing to comply with police attempting to stop the vehicle, the driver finally sped down a dead-end street and into the water of Irondequoit Bay near a yacht club. The thief swam to a boat and was taken into custody by authorities.