Sudan’s prime minister Abdalla Hamdok, members of the country’s cabinet, and several leading political figures have been arrested by soldiers in an apparent military coup.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the capital and its twin city of Omdurman to protest the apparent military takeover.

Footage shared online heavily armed Sudanese army and paramilitary forces fan out across the city restricting civilian movements and firing tear gas.

The information ministry said on Facebook that rallies were shot at as they gathered near the headquarters of the defence ministry in the capital.

